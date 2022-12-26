A bouquet of thanks for generosity in Greenwood Lake

Dear editor,

Well now it’s time to thank everyone who helped us at the GWL Food Pantry complete another successful Holiday Distribution of food and Angel Tree Distribution of gifts. So many people helped it’s hard to know where to start!!

From GWL Senior Center Kathy Pitiger- donated gorgeous hand knitted blankets and hats and raised $ for us at the Holiday Lighting. Jersey Paddleboards (Micki Michelle) - raised money and gathered food donations for us during her Santapalooza.

Mark Palmieri from the Helm held a food and toy drive. Girl Scout Troop 455 - made beautiful chocolate bar snowmen for the kids. Brownie Troops 222 and 379 - made very creative food baskets for our patrons. GWL Elementary School -organized a very generous food drive!!

Grace Lutheran Church - provided space for the Angel Tree distribution. John Cox and Mary Cox who organized all the tags and gifts for the Angel Tree and the Post Office who lets us display the tree.

All the GWL Pantry volunteers who gave so much of their time to make sure all went well. I can’t thank you guys enough!!!All the community members and local organizations (I won’t mention specifically because I don’t want to forget anyone!) who made generous financial donations or donated turkey and hams and purchased gifts for the Angel Tree.

Holy Rosary Church who so generously lets us use their space year round. It’s a group effort that succeeds because we all work together. As I’ve said before - this is a wonderful community.

Many thanks to all !

Pat Nolan,

Greenwood Lake