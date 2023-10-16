65th anniversary fundraiser for the Florida Public Library

The Florida Public Library Board of Trustees would like to thank everyone who helped make our 65th anniversary fundraiser on September 30 a success. A special thank you to Glenmere Brewing Company in Florida for providing the venue, the music of guitarist Joe Benoit, and an irresistible assortment of craft beers and beverages. The delicious array of foods and sweet treats were courtesy of local restaurants that include Copper Bottom, Dunkin Donuts, El Azteca Mexican Restaurant, Edenville General Store, Fresh Baked Breads by Janet, Pizza Express, Rookies Restaurant & Pizzeria and Zoe’s Latin Café.

All the prizes and baskets for the drawing were donated by local businesses including Back in the Game Consignment, Bellezza Hair Salon, BP Sports Cards and Memorabilia, Butcher’s Corner, Chrome Salon NY, Country SAAB, E.P. Jansen Nursery, Flowers by Lisa, Hair Craft II, Jimmy Sturr, Joanna Goldfarb, John K. Fish Fine Art & Antiques, Kawa Restaurant, Mark Slesinski Heating & Plumbing, Mattingly’s Tavern, New Beginnings Spa, Northern Bear Pet Food & Supplies, Pennyroyal Tattoo, Pine Island Wines & Liquors, Pizza Bella, Price Chopper, Quaker Creek Store, Roe Brothers, ShopRite – Chester, Starbucks, and Werners Ace Hardware.

We also received many donations, including from Barrel 28, Bollenbach Farms, Buddy One LLC, Buddy Two LLC, Classic Cleaning, Tom & Shirley Coughlin, Dairy Delite, Dagele Brothers Produce, Florida Gardens LLC, Kwik Mart, Mavis Tire, Modern Produce Farms, Morgiewicz Produce, Randy Enos, S. & S.O. Produce Farms, Shuback Farms, The Allison Brooke Buildings LLC, and Walden Savings Bank.

Also, sincere appreciation to County Legislator Paul Ruszkiewicz and Senator James Skoufis’ office who presented the library with a Certificate of Recognition and continue to support funding for public libraries. And finally, a heartfelt thank you to the community who came out to support the library and its future in Florida.

The Board of Trustees of the Florida Public Library

Florida