Your recycling head-scratchers answered: pickle jar?

If you’re not sure whether something goes in the blue bin, snap a pic of yourself with the questionable item (yes, we want to see you, too).

We’ll check in with a recycling expert and run the answer in the papers - so we can keep learning together.

A question from Chris Maget of West Milford: “I live in West Milford and they never mention glass in their recycling information ... like this glass pickle jar. Beer bottles, glass jars, etc. should all go in recycling, no?”

Correct!

“They go in with the commingle - wine bottles as well,” confirms Rena Coleman, West Milford’s recycling secretary.

Same goes for Orange County, N.Y., which generally accepts clean and empty glass bottles and jars, including wine bottles, says Orange County recycling coordinator Ermin Siljkovic.

“But with glass, I highly advise everyone to check their local listings as some haulers may refuse to take glass bottles and jars,” he said.

Next up, your question. Send your question and selfie to becca.tucker@strausnews.com, subject line “recycle?” along with your name and town.