Supervisor’s corner

This past weekend concluded a yearlong celebration of events surrounding the village of Greenwood Lake’s centennial year. The weekend kicked off with a “Laker Reunion” held at the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge Friday night. Saturday was the highly anticipated Centennial Parade which included handmade floats from countless organizations as well as a contingent of past GWL mayors marching in the parade. Following the parade, the village of Warwick gifted the village of Greenwood Lake a sugar maple marking the occasion. The events of the “Great Centennial Weekend” continued in Winstanley Park for an old-fashioned festival with an abundance of entertainment. Topping the entertainment seemed to be the Greenwood Lake police chief, Adam Eirand, bravely enduring the classic dunk tank. Chief Eirand had to make it through a long line of participants, including some of his own officers, each hoping for a shot at dunking the Chief! Sunday morning was, in my opinion, the highlight of the year: the opening of the 50-year-old time capsule. Although water had infiltrated the vault, many amazing artifacts of Greenwood Lake’s history remained preserved and on display for the hundreds of onlookers during the ceremony. As the co-chairman of the Greenwood Lake Centennial Committee, I want to offer my thanks and congratulations to everyone involved. The centennial planning process took about two years of hard work and careful planning and I am forever grateful to the dedicated volunteers who made it all possible.

The rescheduled National Night Out will take place this Wednesday, August 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park in the village of Warwick. This free event, which is a collaboration between the Warwick Police Department and the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition, will have live entertainment by the Black Dirt Bandits, a touch-a-truck, food, and games for all ages.

The annual Senior BBQ will be held on Tuesday, August 27 (Rain Date: August 28). This event is free to any senior citizen residing in the town of Warwick, thanks to the generous donations of so many community service organizations, our veterans’ groups, Warwick Valley Rotary, and the support of many volunteers. Our seniors will be served hot dogs for lunch and then a complete chicken dinner. A fun-filled day kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Town Park on Union Corners Road. Stop by the Supervisor’s office at Warwick Town Hall to pick up your ticket, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The next regular meeting of the town board will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the town board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick