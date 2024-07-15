Supervisor’s corner

The town of Warwick has been awarded grant funding for the replacement costs of the Jayne Street Bridge located in the village of Florida. The bridge, which was closed in 2018 by New York State for safety reasons, is and has been a top priority for this administration as well as the previous in the town of Warwick. The bridge serves as a necessary access point for first responders and is a critical infrastructure project for the town. The funding will come from two sources — the Bridge NY competitive grant program as well as a remaining portion being funded through the Orange County Transportation Council. At this moment, there is no timeline for construction or reopening but rest assured, we will work as quickly as the grant program allows to ensure this bridge is opened as soon as possible.

This is a busy week in the town of Warwick as we kicked off our first session of the Junior Police Academy. The academy, which is a two-week program run by our Warwick Police Department, will train our town’s youth in police activities, first aid, fitness and so much more. In addition, Monday kicked off a week-long proactive audit of our financials and accounting activities by an outside agency — RBT — which is a nationally recognized auditing and accounting firm. We are confident in our town’s policies and procedures but proper auditing is a necessary function in protecting the interests of our taxpayers and ensuring the highest accountability standards for the town of Warwick.

On behalf of the Town Board, I would like to congratulate the Florida Little League minor’s division (8- to 10-year olds) for winning the All-Star Section 19 Championship game last week. The commitment of these young players, their coaches and parents demonstrates the incredible force from our village of Florida. We look forward to watching this team head to the state championship in the coming weeks!

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick