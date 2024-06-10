As graduation parties and other festivities take place where alcohol and minors could both be present, the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition (WVPC) would like to remind residents about the Social Host Law. Enacted in March 2016 by the Orange County Legislature, the Social Host Law was created to deter anyone under the age of 21 from breaking the law by consuming alcohol with the permission of a legal adult.

More than 80% of young people ages 10 to 18 say their parents are the leading influence on their decision whether to drink or not drink alcohol. Coalition members are participating in the “Parents Who Host, Lose the Most,” public health media campaign by displaying signs to show their support. The campaign is designed to help prevent underage drinking and remind parents that it is unhealthy to provide alcohol for underage youth.

Those 18 or older can be held responsible for hosting a party where alcohol is present with heavy fines and possible jail time for repeat offenders, according to the Social Host Law. First time offenders of the law are subjected to a $500 fine and a court-ordered completion of an alcohol awareness program and/or an appropriate amount of community service. A second time offense to the law would then constitute an unclassified misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $1,000 and a jail term, not to exceed one year, or both a fine and imprisonment.

If you would like to join the WVPC, they meet the fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave. in Warwick. For more information, call 845-986-6422 or visit warwicknyprevention.org.

Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition

Warwick