WEST POINT, N.Y. - Noah Daigle, son of Steve and Liesel Daigle of Warwick, NY graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 21.

He had graduated from Warwick Valley High School in 2018. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in International Relations. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Air Defense Artillery branch and will report to Fort Campbell, Kentucky for his first assignment.