x
  1. Home
  2.  News

Virtual DEC Climate Justice Group meeting

New York. The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Justice Working Group will host the event on Sept. 30.

New York State /
| 17 Sep 2025 | 02:58
    Virtual DEC Climate Justice Group meeting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Justice Working Group (CJWG) - which establishes criteria for identifying disadvantaged communities (DACs) for the purposes of co-pollutant reductions, greenhouse gas emissions reductions, regulatory impact statements, and the allocation of investments pursuant to the Climate Act - will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

This meeting will include the approval of minutes from the previous meeting(s) and a presentation on the Extreme Heat Action Plan. Members of the public are welcome to listen in via webcast via audio by calling (929) 251-9612 or (415) 527-5035. The access code is 2823 677 0830.

The meeting will also be recorded and posted online at https://climate.ny.gov/ within three days, or as soon as is practical.