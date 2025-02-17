SUNY Orange’s 13 radiologic technology grads post 100% pass rate

The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) recently reported that all 13 members of the 2024 graduating class from SUNY Orange’s radiologic technology degree program passed their national board exam on the first try, marking the second consecutive year that the College’s grads posted a 100% first-time pass rate.

According to the college, over the past six years, the program’s first-time pass rate is 93.7%, including a perfect pass rate for all 15 graduates in 2019 to go along with the 100% success rate the past two years. Additionally, the program learned very recently that, during its latest accreditation cycle completed in December, it was accredited for an eight-year span, the maximum duration that may be awarded by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT).

“Having a 100% pass rate in any year is a tremendous accomplishment, but to have achieved that success two years in a row and three times within a six-year span is phenomenal,” said Dr. Erika Hackman, SUNY Orange provost. “We are so proud of our recent graduates for putting in the hard work in the classroom and clinicals, and for preparing themselves to be successful on their board exams. Our dedicated faculty, led by department chair Nicole Murray, are to be commended for their outstanding work in planning and delivering a curriculum that meets and exceeds accreditation standards for student success.”

The college noted that it is one of only two community colleges in the Mid-Hudson region that offers a radiologic technology program. Last month, the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation (MCHF) announced that it has awarded SUNY Orange a grant for $212,450 to support expansion and relocation of the College’s radiologic technology degree program to the Newburgh campus. The award to SUNY Orange was among 539 grants, totaling $208 million, announced by MCHF in January to support nonprofit organizations and initiatives that meet community health needs and achieve equitable health outcomes across New York State.

The MCHF grant will allow the College to purchase two new x-ray machines in support of the program’s planned expansion. Next up, the College is working to identify space on the Newburgh campus, assessing full costs of the program relocation, and investigating additional funding sources to complete the project.

Radiographers work as part of the healthcare team in a variety of areas such as operating and emergency rooms, urgent cares, orthopedics, private practices and other locations. Radiologic technologists provide patient care, use technical equipment, and position patients to obtain quality images of various body parts using radiation (x-rays).

Projections from the New York State Department of Labor show the statewide growth rate for radiographers between 2020 and 2030 to be 16.4%. The five-year average job placement rate of SUNY Orange rad tech graduates within six months of graduation is 97.1%, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks radiologic and MRI technicians as the 12th highest-paying career with an associate’s degree.

For more information about enrolling in the Radiologic Technology program, contact the Admissions Office at 845-341-4030, email apply@sunyorange.edu or visit sunyorange.edu/getstarted.