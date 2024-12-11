Sugar Loaf Historic District added to National Register of Historic Places

The Sugar Loaf Historic District was recently approved by the National Parks Service to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This designation comes after the NYS Board for Historic Preservation unanimously approved the nomination to the national register, as well as the NY State Register of Historic Places, back in September.

The designation is based on the buildings that represent the hamlet’s development in the 19th century, and its late 20th century revitalization as a craft village, along with the commercial alterations that occurred.

The Historic District nomination sponsor was the Town of Chester, which hired Neil Larson, a historic preservation consultant from Kingston, to document Sugar Loaf’s history and to prepare and submit the nomination package to the NYS Historic Preservation Office. According to Lydia Cuadros with the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation, the nomination and review process took close to two years. Aside from the town and Cuadros, the effort was made possible due to the research and work done by Chester town historian Clifton Patrick and Warwick historian Richard Hull.