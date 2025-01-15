WVHS sports roundup

Warwick Valley High School is in the thick of its winter sports season and recently provided updates on the progress of several teams, including basketball, swimming, indoor track and field, skiing, and wrestling. See below for the results.

Girls’ basketball

Warwick overcame a slow start to defeat Valley Central 35-30 and remain unbeaten on Jan. 10, 2025.

The Wildcats (8-0) trailed 12-4 after the first quarter and fell behind by 10 points in the third quarter. But Warwick outscored the Vikings 12-5 in the fourth quarter.

“During halftime coach O’Brien said we needed to be more disciplined, which we knew we could do,” Emily Romig said during an interview with WVTV Sports after the game. “It was really just about showing our discipline and showing our skills.”

Romig led the Wildcats with 11 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Reese Girardi scored 10 points, and Angelika Quadrino grabbed 11 rebounds.

Boys’ basketball

Jake Cosco scored 20 points to lead Warwick to a 59-42 victory over Valley Central and hand the Vikings their first loss of the season. The Wildcats took control early, jumping out to a 31-11 lead at halftime. Jaedyn Rodriguez scored 13 points and Mike Molinelli added 11 for Warwick (8-1, 5-0 OCIAA Div. II).

Warwick also defeated Monticello 62-44 on Jan. 7 as Cosco scored 18 points and Wyatt Vreeland had nine points.

Boys’ swimming

Connor Hollands finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle led Warwick to a 112-69 victory over Goshen in a boys swimming and diving meet on Jan. 8. Connor won the 50 free in 23.16 seconds and the 500 free in 5:03.66. He also helped Warwick win the 200-medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Quinn Nowakowski placed first in the 100 freestyle (58.28) and anchored the winning 200 medley relay team. Lucas Wensley won the diving competition with a six-dive score of 256.50 points for the Wildcats, who improved their record to 4-1.

Boys’ indoor track and field

Warwick competed in two meets last week. The first was on Jan. 8 at the Millrose Trials at the Armory in New York City. The 800-meter relay team once again broke a school record that they had previously owned from earlier this season. The team of Isaiah Gonzalez, Ryan Sullivan, Logan Conley and Luke Beattie ran 1:31.30, moving them into the top 12 times in New York State.

On Jan. 9, Warwick competed in the Ridgewood Winter Games at Rockland Community College. The Wildcats were led by the following medal winners in their respective events: Jake Tannar (1,600 meters), Isaiah Gonzalez (long jump and triple jump), Grant Havell (shot put), Landon Putnam (400 meters), and Aidan Stubbs (55-meter high hurdles).

The team is next in action on Friday, Jan. 17, as they travel to both West Point and The Armory.

Girls’ indoor track and field

Warwick placed first in the 1,600-meter relay at the Ridgewood Winter Games at Rockland Community College on Jan. 9. The team of Reagan Smith, Emily Gulick, Brielle Isernia, and Lillybeth Kuroz ran 4:23.7. Madison Olszewski finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:37.2.

Boys’ and girls’ skiing

The boys’ varsity ski team finished first in a giant slalom race at Mount Peter on Jan. 9 as Logan Rivelli finished in third place with a blazing time of 35.29 seconds.

Tommy O’Mahoney had the third fastest time on the team and placed 10th overall. Owen Machingo secured a top 10 finish while Joe Sanzone, Dylan Bess, Levi Solari, and Jack Rado all secured top 20 positions in a field of 28 competitors.

In the girls’ race, Emma Fontaine and Reece Berman blazed to fourth- and fifth-place finishes out of 27 giant slalom skiers to lead the team to a strong fourth place finish. Zoe Swornik and Jayla Lehrer also had strong performances and secured top 20 finishes.

Girls’ wrestling

Victoria Alvarado won the championship at 152 pounds at the prestigious Eastern States tournament at the Impact Center in Clifton Park on Jan. 11.

Boys’ wrestling

Warwick’s Griffin Petzold (170) and Mackery Paulsen (190) posted pins in a 40-21 loss to Middletown on Jan. 8.