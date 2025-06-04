WVHS seniors sign letters of intent

Twenty-six Wildcats athletes are all committed to continuing their efforts in the classroom and on the field next fall, and their achievements were celebrated in the Warwick Valley High School auditorium last week. Twenty-five Wildcats signed to Division III schools and one to a Division I school.

Warwick Valley athletics director and football coach Gregory Sirico summed up just how impressive the students’ accomplishment is during his opening address to the players and an audience of friends and family who turned out to support.

“If you’re in this room this morning to sign one of these letters, you are among the seven percent of high school athletes -- that’s all high school athletes, all across the country -- who move on from high school sports to competitive collegiate programs. Just seven percent, and all of you have done that,” Sirico said. You’ve made us all proud and I hope that you are as proud of yourselves as we all are of you, because that’s is a big deal.”

Moving on to join collegiate athletics are:

Ronan Bradley - Wrestling at Maine Maritime Academy

Aidan Corbalis - Lacrosse at SUNY Geneseo

Gabriella DiMarco - Cheerleading at Western Connecticut State University

Joey Finn - Lacrosse at SUNY Maritime

Brody Frederick - Football at Utica

Charlotte Gillen - Soccer at SUNY Maritime

Alexa Hansen - Volleyball at Farmingdale State

Cole Haskew - Baseball at Susquehanna University

Abigail Kadus - Lacrosse at Rowan University

Dallas Kaminsky - Baseball at SUNY Cobleskill

Lillybeth Kurosz - Track and field at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Anthony Mazza - Lacrosse at Eastern Connecticut

Charlene Petreshock - Volleyball at Lycoming College

Angelika Quadrino - Basketball for Ramapo

Rashied Richardson - Football for Morrisville

Jaedyn Rodrigues - Basketball for Post University

Symon Roldan - Soccer for Misericordia University

Jalyn Rosario - Softball for Messiah College

Taylor Secord - Cheerleading at Penn State University

Garrison Sobo - Baseball at Vassar College

Garrett Srednicki - Baseball at FDU Madison

Dylan Sullivan - Lacrosse for the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Ryan Sullivan - Lacrosse for the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Darren Vogt - Lacrosse at St. John Fisher

Wyatt Vreeland Football at SUNY Maritime

Charlotte Wendt - Soccer at Misericordia University