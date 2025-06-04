WVHS seniors sign letters of intent

Twenty-six Wildcats athletes are all committed to continuing their efforts in the classroom and on the field next fall, and their achievements were celebrated in the Warwick Valley High School auditorium last week. Twenty-five Wildcats signed to Division III schools and one to a Division I school.
Warwick Valley athletics director and football coach Gregory Sirico summed up just how impressive the students’ accomplishment is during his opening address to the players and an audience of friends and family who turned out to support.
“If you’re in this room this morning to sign one of these letters, you are among the seven percent of high school athletes -- that’s all high school athletes, all across the country -- who move on from high school sports to competitive collegiate programs. Just seven percent, and all of you have done that,” Sirico said. You’ve made us all proud and I hope that you are as proud of yourselves as we all are of you, because that’s is a big deal.”
Moving on to join collegiate athletics are:
Ronan Bradley - Wrestling at Maine Maritime Academy
Aidan Corbalis - Lacrosse at SUNY Geneseo
Gabriella DiMarco - Cheerleading at Western Connecticut State University
Joey Finn - Lacrosse at SUNY Maritime
Brody Frederick - Football at Utica
Charlotte Gillen - Soccer at SUNY Maritime
Alexa Hansen - Volleyball at Farmingdale State
Cole Haskew - Baseball at Susquehanna University
Abigail Kadus - Lacrosse at Rowan University
Dallas Kaminsky - Baseball at SUNY Cobleskill
Lillybeth Kurosz - Track and field at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Anthony Mazza - Lacrosse at Eastern Connecticut
Charlene Petreshock - Volleyball at Lycoming College
Angelika Quadrino - Basketball for Ramapo
Rashied Richardson - Football for Morrisville
Jaedyn Rodrigues - Basketball for Post University
Symon Roldan - Soccer for Misericordia University
Jalyn Rosario - Softball for Messiah College
Taylor Secord - Cheerleading at Penn State University
Garrison Sobo - Baseball at Vassar College
Garrett Srednicki - Baseball at FDU Madison
Dylan Sullivan - Lacrosse for the United States Merchant Marine Academy
Ryan Sullivan - Lacrosse for the United States Merchant Marine Academy
Darren Vogt - Lacrosse at St. John Fisher
Wyatt Vreeland Football at SUNY Maritime
Charlotte Wendt - Soccer at Misericordia University