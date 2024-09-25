WVHS fall sports highlights

Warwick Valley High School’s fall sports teams continue to dominate. On Sept. 20, the boys’ varsity soccer team beat Pine Bush 4-0. Zeke Torres scored twice and Ronan Bradly and Symon Roldan also scored goals for the Wildcats. Dylan Gjertsen made nine saves in the shutout. The team had previously defeated Valley Central 3-2 on Sept. 18, thanks to goals by Roldan, Joel Andoh and Tony Gringaluna. Gjertson also made eight saves during that game.

Here’s how the high school other teams fared:

Girls’ soccer

Warwick and Goshen battled to a 0-0 tie on Sept. 19. Alexa Pitiger had 17 saves for the Wildcats.

Girls’ tennis

Warwick recorded 7-0 victories over Beacon and Monticello to run their record to 5-0 for the season.

Boys’ cross country

The Wildcats traveled to Beat Mountain State Park to compete in the Suffern Invitational on Sept. 21. The boys placed 11 out of 70 schools in the overall merge. The Purple Wave was led by top freshman in New York State Leo Shostal in 15:59, RJ Dovico 17:33, and AJ Kobrick in a huge breakout race in 17:39. Senior co-captains Liam Astbury and Collin Freet rounded out the top five in 17:55 and 18:10 respectively over the challenging three-mile course.

Girls’ cross country

Senior Captain Alyssa Dovico ran a personal best time of 18:50 to lead the Wildcats to a third-place finish at the Suffern Invitational. Not too far behind was Madison Olszewski who ran 20:12.3, and Julia Schlesinger who finished in 20:18.0. The girls finished seventh out of 57 teams on the merge results.

Girls’ swimming

The girls swim team defeated Minisink 104-78 on Sept. 19 for their first win of the season. Wildcat swimmers achieved 12 personal bests and four season bests during the meet.

Ciara Kelly finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke and was second in the 50 freestyle. Addison Kleveno won the 100 backstroke and was third in the 50 free, and Jillan Shaw was first in the 200-individual medley.

Volleyball

Genevieve Boyle had five kills for Warwick in a 25-2, 25-12, 15-13 loss to Minisink Valley on Sept. 20.