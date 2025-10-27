WVHS doubles team qualifies for state championships

Warwick Valley High School Tennis doubles team members CC Greco, Grace Cornelius, Hailee Oppmann, and Bianca Grzesik have qualified for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) 2025 State Championships.

The team qualified by finishing in the top three of the Sec. IX Championship held on Oct. 22 at the Goshen Sports Complex.

The state championships will be held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens. Doubles championships were slated for Oct. 27 through Oct. 29.