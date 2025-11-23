WVHS Cross Country: Season in review

As it turns out, hard work really can pay off, and a prime example is the 2025 Warwick Valley High School boys cross country program.

The Wildcats’ roster was full of student athletes who worked hard as individual runners and who were also good and considerate teammates.

“We had our best meet of the season at the OCIAA Championships on our home course on Oct. 25,’’ Warwick Valley head coach Michael Potter said. “This was our last meet as a full team together and we had every single runner set a personal best for our course that day, proving that our training paid off and was geared to a ‘peak when it counts’ mind set.’’

Leadership helped keep the Wildcats united this past season not just at every meet, but also at every practice.

“Leo Shostal and Jake Cosco were our named team leaders who did a great job,’’ Potter said. “On top of those two, Hank Wendell and Lucas Wensley both stepped up and took on leadership roles naturally as needed. It was great to see.’’

Steady improvements in all aspects of the challenging sport were made from the members of the team.

“Leo Shostal was our top man, but after that, it was really impressive to see how all of our 15 freshmen ran between one and four minutes faster per man from the beginning of season to the end,’’ Potter said.

The Wildcats finished with a dual meet record of 3-2 and they were second place finishers in divisional competition.

The personal and team honors were very meaningful for the Wildcat distance runners this year.

“Leo Shostal ended the season placing seventh at the New York State Championships in Class A and was the top sophomore in all of New York,’’ Potter said. “He is currently ranked No. 16 nationally for sophomores in the great sport of cross country.’’

Optimism is real and warranted for the future of Warwick Valley cross country.

“We had our largest, most improved freshman team in over a decade and we have a solid middle school team and our top guy is only a sophomore,’’ Potter said. “The future is bright.’’