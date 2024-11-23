WVCSD Superintendent’s Spotlight: Ryan and Dylan Sullivan

This week’s Superintendent Spotlight series highlighted Warwick Valley High School Wildcats wide receiving brothers Ryan and Dylan Sullivan, who were both integral to the Wildcat’s winning 8-2 season this year. The brothers are also four-year varsity Wildcats lacrosse players and exemplary students who maintain high scores off the field as well as on. Ryan and Dylan are both National Honor Society members, as well as active participants in the WVHS chapter of Future Business Leaders of America. Additionally, Ryan is a member of the national mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta.

The two began their Wildcats football careers as freshmen — both Ryan and Dylan were defensemen at the time — and they remember the excitement of being “recruited” by Warwick Valley’s athletic director and head football coach Gregory Sirico.

“Coach Sirico actually reached out to us during our freshman year because he knew us from when we played flag football in eighth grade,” Dylan said. “He wanted us on the junior varsity team, so we decided to try it out.”

Dylan and Ryan gave it a go, curious to see how things would work out.

“We realized that we both enjoyed it, and that we were pretty good at it,” added Ryan. “So, it’s turned out to be something we’ve continued to do.”

Dylan added with a laugh, “We did switch to offense. We both wanted to try something new, and it seemed more fun.”

Coach Sirico proudly shared the impressive 2024 season stats that the Sullivans posted as part of a fantastic Wildcats receiving corps. Ryan caught 47 passes for 1,070 yards, scoring 10 touchdowns, while Dylan caught 52 passes for 967 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. Both Ryan and Dylan were selected to the Section IX Football Coaches Association All-Section Team.

”Ryan and Dylan Sullivan are two of the most explosive athletes that we have had at Warwick Valley over the past 10 years,” said Coach Sirico. “They are incredible competitors who have all of the qualities that ensure success at the next level, and they are top leaders in the [high school].”

Growing up in Warwick, Ryan remembers seeing the football team in the newspaper and imaging what it would be like to be a part of that. Both he and Dylan think that being part of the team is being a part of something bigger than oneself, and about developing the skills to build those kinds of relationships off the field too.

“I like having those teammates that you can rely on,” said Ryan. “That goes for outside of football as well, even walking through the hallways and having those people that you can go to.”

Dylan added, “Being on the football team, it’s not just a one-person sport. Even the best player on the football team has to rely on their teammates to win. This offense, we’ve been friends for years and had a chemistry for a while. So, this team has a long legacy and we’re adding on to an even longer history, which just shows how we are a part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Part of that longer history is the annual Trophy Game against Goshen, one of New York State’s longest standing high school athletics rivalries. This season, the Wildcats not only won the game, but did so on homecoming, by a score of 41-18!

“That was a pretty good moment in our football careers,” Ryan said. “Especially after losing the trophy in our junior year and then bringing it back home to Warwick. It was a great feeling.”

Believe it or not, the brothers’ lacrosse careers began in kindergarten! They played at every level of the Warwick youth league, eventually joining the Wildcats junior varsity team when they reached eighth grade. They began playing on the Wildcats varsity team the following year and will do the same this spring. Lacrosse keeps Ryan and Dylan busy for the majority of the year, with summer lacrosse club, winter league, and the regular season.

“I think it’s great that lacrosse is more of an all-year thing,” said Dylan, “because it helps you build team chemistry, and gets you prepared for the spring season.”

The skills of communication and collaboration are critical to effective teamwork, and being a strong team player is an important trait that can lead to success in many aspects of life. Ryan and Dylan both express their appreciation for the relationships they’ve developed through sports, and also recognize the learning opportunities that sports have provided.

“Your teammates are always people you can count on,” Ryan said. “Always watch the captains of the team, watch how they lead; maybe you can be in their position one day.”

“If you’re on the fence about joining a sports team I recommend it,” Dylan said. “Definitely, look up to your leaders. Resemble what a leader would be, and everything will work out for you. And... it’s a great thing to do after school!”