On Saturday, April 27, the Wounded Warrior Challenge returns to Warwick. The competition matches Warwick Valley High School against North Rockland High School in every spring sport (except track and crew) in the name of the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), whose mission is to support veterans who served from 9/11/01 to the present. This marks the event’s 10th year in which both high schools compete for the right to house the trophy on campus by earning points through team wins (two points for a varsity win and one point for a JV win).

The organizers are asking Warwick athletes and coaches to make a $25 donation, which will go towards a T-shirt, light breakfast and donation to the WWP. Athletes will meet in the high school south cafeteria at 8:45 a.m. with their $25 donation on Saturday morning. At that time T-shirts will be distributed, along with breakfast, and the athletes will meet the day’s guest, Jacob Norotsky, a veteran of the Iraq War and WWP speaker. Participants are asked to bring their donations in cash (preferably) or make a check out to the Purple Champions Club.

At 10 a.m. Norotsky will make a speech to the coaches, athletes and parents in the football stadium. This event is open to the public. T-shirts in support of the WWP will be available for purchase during the games.

Game sites

Varsity baseball: 11 a.m. at the WHS baseball fields – Rob Lattimer Field

JV baseball: 11 a.m. at the WHS JV field

Varsity and JV softball: 11 a.m. at the WHS softball fields

Varsity girls’ lacrosse: 11 a.m. at the Sanfordville upper field (Tom Lorgan Field)

JV girls’ lacrosse: 11 a.m. at the Sanfordville lower field

Varsity boys’ lacrosse: 11 a.m. at the C. A. Morgan football field

JV boys’ lacrosse: 11 a.m. at the football practice field

Varsity tennis: 11 a.m. at the tennis courts

Flag football: 11:30 a.m. at the Park Avenue Field

Boys and girls varsity golf: 11:40 a.m., the first tee time, at Hickory Hill Golf Course