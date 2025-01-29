Wildcats winter sports update

The Warwick Valley High School winter athletes have been going strong this season. Here’s a look at how they recently performed, courtesy of the school.

Boys indoor track and field

Warwick junior Luke Beattie cleared 17 feet, 1.5 inches in the pole vault to become best ever in New York State in the event. The previous indoor record of 17-1 was set by Jordan Yamoah of Arlington in 2010.

Beattie’s vault was also higher than the outdoor record of 16-5 set by Tom Yelverton of Susquehanna Valley in 1980.

“Luke is talented, but he also has a tremendous work ethic,” boys track coach Mike Potter said. “He puts in hours of training a day between track practice at school, at the Flying Circus Pole Vault Barn and going to Dr. Frank Welling at F.A.S. Strength and Conditioning Facility.”

Beattie set the record at the Steve Borbet Invitational at the Armory on Jan.17. He entered the competition at 15-0 and cleared 16-0 on his second attempt. After that, he had the bar moved up to 17-1.5 and cleared that on his third and final attempt.

Beattie won the indoor and outdoor pole vault championships last year as a sophomore. His previous best vault was 16-9.5.

Warwick’s Logan Conley and Ryan Sullivan were also impressive as they went second and third all-time in school history in the 300 meters with times of 36.29 and 36.35, respectively. At another meet at West Point, senior Anthony Roe was the division champion in the pole vault with a leap of 12-6.

Girls basketball

The unbeaten Wildcats ran their record to 11-0 with victories over Washingtonville, Newburgh Free Academy, and Kingston.

Reese Girardi scored 19 points and McKenzie Decker added 14 for Warwick in a 60-23 victory over Washingtonville on Jan. 22. The Wildcats defeated Newburgh Free Academy 54-43 on Jan. 16 as Jelly Quadrino scored 13 points, and Reese Girardi 12.

Kaitlyn Larney led the way with 14 points in a 53-37 win over Kingston on Jan. 14. Jelly Quadrino scored 13 points and Emily Romig had 11 for Warwick. The Wildcats are currently ranked 13th in the state in Class AA by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Boys swimming and diving

Connor Holland finished first in the 100-yard backstroke (57.32 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (49.62 seconds) to pace Warwick to a 95-91 victory over Washingtonville on Jan. 21. He also anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay team.

Warwick’s Drew Voloshin won the 1-meter diving event with 296.15 points and was followed by teammates Macklin Tomlinson (247.80) and Lucas Wensley (224.70).

Girls track and field

Warwick senior Alyssa Dovico finished second in the 3,000-meter run with a season-best time of 10:41.83 at the OCIAA Division I championship meet at West Point on Jan. 17.

Boys Basketball

Jaedyn Rodriguez scored 22 points for Warwick in a 59-48 loss to Kingston on Jan. 21. The Wildcats are 8-4 for the season.