Wildcats winter sports update

Warwick High School celebrated several key accomplishments among its students in sports such as wrestling, basketball, cheerleading, swimming, and indoor track and field in December. Below are the results shared by the school district.

Boys wrestling

Warwick wrestlers Brady Judd and Griffin Petzold recorded their 100th career wins at the Cornwall Dragon duals on Dec. 14. The Wildcats won three of their four matches at the competition.

Thanks to pins from Mackery Paulsen (170 pounds), Brady Judd (131) and Ronan Bradley, the Wildcats defeated Washingtonville 44-26 on Dec. 18. Warwick also overpowered Monticello 54-6 on Dec. 10. Warwick picked up pins from Brady Judd (131), Ronan Bradley (138), Christian Lucas (152), Steven Lewis (160), Griffin Petzold (170), Mackery Paulsen (190), Alexander Lucas (215), and Garrett Judd (116).

Girls wrestling

Warwick’s Emily-Rose Rivera (126) and Victoria Alvarado (152) were crowned champions at the first annual Iron Maiden Tournament at Minisink Valley High School. According to the school district, more than 160 girls from 14 schools competed in the tournament. Alvarado is also the number one ranked wrestler in the state at 152 pounds, according to New York Wrestling News.

Girls basketball

The WHS girls’ basketball team defeated Cornwall 51-39 on Dec. 19. Reese Girardi scored 15 points and Emily Romig had 11.

The Wildcats beat Goshen 56-29 on Dec. 17 behind 12 points each from Girardi and Kelsey Larney. They had a 50-24 victory over Minisink Valley on Dec. 13; Girardi led the way with 16 points, five assists and four steals. Warwick also beat Washingtonville 55-22 on Dec. 9. Emily Romig was the leading scorer with 10 points. Kelsey Larney had eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Wildcats opened their season on Dec. 3 with a 44-19 win over James I. O’Neill. Romig led the way with 12 points. At the end of December, their record was 5-0 for the season.

Boys basketball

The boys’ basketball team beat Goshen 51-45 on Dec. 17. Wyatt Vreeland and Jake Cosco each scored 13 points and Jaedyn Rodriguez had 10. Warwick beat Minisink Valley 57-35 on Dec. 12. In that game, Luca Siebert and Rodriguez each scored 17 points. Cosco added 13 points. The Wildcats opened their season with a 52-48 victory over Washingtonville. Warwick’s only loss so far came against Delaware Valley in PA, with a score of 41-37. Rodriguez led the Wildcats with 16 points in that game.

Cheerleading

Warwick’s varsity cheerleaders earned a spot at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships with their performance in the Empire Regional at Iona University on Dec. 15. According to the school, the national championships are the most prestigious high school national championship in the country.

Boys swimming

Warwick defeated Minisink Valley 104-81 on Dec. 18 in Slate Hill. Junior Connor Holland finished first in the 100-yard freestyle (49.21) and in the 100-yard backstroke (54.19). Senior Quinn Nowakowski placed first in the 50 freestyle (25.49) and was second in the 100 butterfly (1:07.25). Eighth grader Drew Voloshin won the diving competition with a six-dive score of 233.90.

Aidan Harvey was first in the 500 freestyle (5:55.86). In the 100-breaststroke Alex Xin (1:20.39) and Oppmann (1:21.37) placed second and third. Holland, Nowakowski, Xin and Lucas Langone won the 200-freestyle relay (1:45.08). In the 200 individual medley, Warwick’s Kaden Nagel (2:30.76) and Danny Oppmann (2:31.03) took second and third place.

Holland also won the 100 freestyle (50.77) and 200 freestyle (1:53.70) in a 109-74 loss to Monroe-Woodbury on Dec. 9. The Wildcats swept the diving competition with Voloshin (301.25), Macklin Tomlinson (243.25), and Langone (218.95) taking the top three spots. Warwick’s team of Nowakowski, Mark Wishnia, Nagel, and Holland won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:01.71.

Boys indoor track and field

Junior Luke Beattie finished first in the 55-meter dash in 6.54 and won the pole vault by clearing 16 feet, three inches, in an OCIAA developmental meet at West Point on Dec. 13. Klaus Lindenau was third in the pole vault at 14-0. Isaiah Gonzalez finished first in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, seven inches. The Wildcats also won the 800-meter relay.

Girls indoor track and field

Senior Rachel Venter won the pole vault by clearing 12 feet in an OCIAA developmental meet at West Point on Dec. 13. The Wildcats finished first in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:55.10. Charlene Petreshock tied for second in the high jump (4-6), and Anna Kane place third in the 1,500 race walk (7:55.58.).