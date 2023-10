On Tuesday, October 24, the Warwick Wildcats varsity girls’ volleyball team beat Newburgh Free Academy with scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-22 for each set played, ending the the regular season on a high note.

As part of Tuesday’s celebration, the team also celebrated its seniors.

The Wildcats ended their regular season with an overall record of 12-4, making them third in the league.