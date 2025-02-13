Wildcats top the charts in winter sports

Warwick Valley High School athletes continue to excel this winter. The school shared some recent highlights from the skiing, boys’ swimming and diving, boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field, boys’ and girls’ basketball, and wrestling teams.

In an alpine skiing event, Logan Rivelli finished in fourth to lead the Wildcats to a first-place finish that clinched the OCIAA Division II title in a giant slalom race at Mount Peter on Feb. 5.

In the girls’ competition, Warwick’s Emma Fontaine placed third.

Boys’ swimming and diving

Led by a pair of first-place finishes by Connor Holland, Warwick finished second in the OCIAA Division II championship meet at Washingtonville on Feb. 6. Monroe-Woodbury won the five-team meet with 480 points. Warwick was second with 424.

Holland won the 200-yard individual medley in a personal best time of one minute, 58.67 seconds. He also was first in the 100 freestyle in 48.35 seconds.

The Wildcats dominated the diving event, taking six of the top seven spots. Eighth grader Drew Voloshin finished first with an 11-dive total of 354.90 points. He was followed by Lucas Langone (432.15) in second and Lucas Wensley (422.30) in third.

Boys’ indoor track and field

Senior Anthony Roe finished second in the pole vault with a leap of 12-feet to highlight Warwick’s performances at the Section 9 Class A championship meet at West Point on Feb. 8. Jerry Bolick had a lifetime best in the shot put by over two feet with a toss of 41 feet, three inches, which was good for fourth place.

Sophomore Isaiah Gonzalez was sensational on the runways placing third in the long jump at (20-6.75) and a fifth-place finish in the triple jump (41-1) for a personal best. The team will compete next at the North Shore Pre-National Qualifier at the Armory on Feb. 14.

Girls’ indoor track and field

Senior Rachel Venter won the pole vault by clearing 12 feet at the Section 9 Class A championship meet at West Point on Feb. 8. Reagan Smith placed fourth in the 600-meter run with a season-best time of 1:39.89.

Boys’ basketball

The Wildcats defeated Minisink Valley 55-45 on Feb. 4 and lost a close game to Goshen 45-41 on Feb. 7.

Girls’ basketball

Junior Emily Romig scored 18 points to lead the unbeaten Wildcats past Kingston 15-0 on Feb. 5. Warwick ran its record to 15-0 with the victory.

Wrestling

Warwick used pins from Cameron Perez at 131 pounds and Anastasios Tzezailidis at 160 to defeat Valley Central 34-33 on Feb. 5. The Wildcats will be competing in the Section 9 Division 1 tournament at Monroe-Woodbury on Feb. 14 to 15.