Wildcats top Dragons poolside

On Thursday Jan. 22, 2026 the Warwick Boys Swim and Dive team defeated Cornwall 102 - 83. The win brings the Wildcats to 7 - 1 on the season.

Senior captain Mark Wishnia won the 200 freestyle and fellow senior captain Connor Holland took the victory in the 50 freestyle. Brayden Perez won the 500 freestyle while the 200 free relay of Yahia Mustafa, Evan Qualiano, Mark Wishni and Alex Xin won a key race to secure the victory.

Warwick Freshman Drew Voloshin broke the Cornwall Pool Record for six dives in a dual meet with 339.70 points. The previous record, set in 2015, was held by Warwick’s Nick Rusek.