Wildcats set records in track and field, diving

Warwick High School boys’ indoor track and field junior Luke Beattie broke his own New York State pole vault record by clearing 17 feet, seven inches at the Section 9 Indoor Track and Field state qualifying meet on March 1. Beattie’s (and the state’s) previous best vault was 17-1.25.

Beattie will be competing next in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship meet on March 8 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. He won the state title last year at 16-0.

Beattie will be joined at the state meet by his teammates on Warwick’s 800-meter relay team (Isaiah Gonzalez, Ryan Sullivan, and Logan Conley). The relay team qualified with a second-place finish in a time of 1:30.73 seconds.

Girls’ indoor track and field

Wildcat senior Rachel Venter will also be heading back to the state meet after winning the pole vault at the Section 9 qualifying meet. She cleared 12-0 in the meet at the Armory Track and Field Complex. Venter placed fifth last year (11-6).

Warwick junior Reagan Smith qualified for the state meet in the 600 run by placing second with a time of 1:38.55.

Boys’ swimming and diving

Eighth-grader Drew Voloshin became the first middle schooler to win the diving championship at the Section Swimming and Diving Championships at Valley Central High School on Feb. 20 through 22. His teammates Macklin Tomlinson (also an eighth grader) and senior Lucas Langone finished second and third, respectively.

The three Warwick divers advanced to the NYSPHSAA championship meet on March 7 in Ithaca.

Voloshin finished with an 11-dive total of 522.70 points. Tomlinson scored 451.65 and Langone 441.55.

Two other Warwick eighth-graders, Danyal Hafeez and Rory Wright, finished fifth and sixth. Sophomore Jaden Klausner finished ninth, as the Wildcats took six of the top 10 spots in the event.

Warwick junior Connor Holland qualified for the state meet by taking second in the 100-yard freestyle (1:47.17). He also placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (52.91).

Girls’ basketball

Warwick earned the top seed in the Section 9 Class AA girls basketball tournament and received a bye in the first round. The championship game is scheduled for March 8 at 4 p.m. at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

Warwick has a 19-1 record, with the only loss coming against second-seeded Cornwall.

Girls’ alpine skiing

Warwick eighth grader Emma Fontaine finished in the top 40 at the NYSPHSAA state ski championships at Gore Mountain.