Wildcats fall sports kick off

Warwick High School’s fall sports teams are now in full swing. In addition to the first football game of the season held Sept. 7, the school hosted an eight-team volleyball invitational tournament that same day. Spectators also enjoyed competitions by the boys and girls cross-country and soccer teams, and the girls’ tennis team. Those results can be found below:

Boys cross country

On Saturday Sept. 7, Warwick Valley hosted the 48-team, 1,400-runner Wave Mania Invitational at Sanfordville Elementary School. The boys were led by top freshman in the state Leo Shostal with a fifth-place finish in the Varsity I race. Shostal completed the 3.09-mile course in 16 minutes, 16.9 seconds.

Shostal’s teammates RJ Dovico (20th, in 17:46.7), AJ Kobrick (27th in 18:16.2) , Collin Freet (36th in 18:26.5) and Jake Cosco (42nd in 18:33.5) helped round out the scoring with a fifth-place finish in the 24-team event.

Girls cross country

In the Wave Mania Girls Varsity II race, senior captain Alyssa Dovico and sophomore Julia Schlesinger both earned medals. Dovico finished sixth in 19:56.8 and Schlesinger was 20th in 21:16.7. The Wildcats finished seventh as a team with 141 points.

The girls team unofficially kicked off their season at the 33rd Annual Warwick Lions Club 5K on Sept. 2. Dovico was the second overall finisher in the women’s division five-mile race, crossing the line with a time of 34:57. Madison Olszewski, Trixie Wendell, Julia Schlesinger, Johanna Beauchamp, Juliette Cloutier, and Juliet Novak finished 1-6 in the 11-15-year-old division of the race.

Girls tennis

The girls’ varsity tennis team opened their season on Sept. 4, at Pine Bush with a 6-1 victory. Bianka Grzesik, Piper Stewen, and Keri Leahey secured wins in the singles competition. The doubles teams of Gisela Gujar/Annika Brezina, Celia Greco/Leah Scalo, and Nina Cirillo/Rosalie Mountford also scored wins.

Girls soccer

Kelsey Larney, Molly Duffy and Kaitlyn Larney scored for Warwick in a season-opening 3-1 victory over Pine Bush on Sept. 5. Goalie Alexa Pitiger had four stops.

Boys soccer

Warwick fell to Monroe 3-2 on Sept. 4. The Wildcats battled back to tie the game at 1-1 and 2-2 before surrendering an own goal off a deflection. Symon Roldan and Joel Andoh both scored for Warwick. Eric Bethmann assisted on Andoh’s goal.

The Wildcats lost in their second game 6-2 to Washingtonville on Sept. 6. Joel Andoh scored twice in the losing effort and now has three goals in two games. Warwick hopes to bounce back vs Minisink and Monticello this coming week.