Wildcats earn home win in season opener

Two weeks ago, Warwick Valley High School junior Danny Lupkovich was playing receiver - but he answered the call to step into the quarterback role in the season opener against the Susan E. Wagner Falcons of Staten Island on Sept. 5. He ended up throwing four touchdown passes to get the Wildcats off to a 1-0 start to finish ahead of the Falcons 29-14.

Lupkovich completed touchdown passes to Sean Perez, Jackson Miceli and Quenten Liciaga while senior captain Giacomo Abbate led all rushers with 77 yards on 17 carries behind an offensive line led by junior captain Brayden Harrison and seniors Tom Ronan and captain Kyle Bolich.

The defense was led by senior captain Aaron Callender, who had nine tackles and a sack. Senior cornerback Matt Abel picked a ball off and ran it back 45 yards to secure the SCORE? win. Warwick’s Bolich and Ronan - along with Jack Gobinski and company - kept pressure on the Wagner quarterback all night.

The team will next head on the road to take on the Middletown Bears in a non-league contest at Faller Field on Sept. 13. The game is slated to begin at 1 p.m.