Wildcats dominate in key winter sports

The stellar athletes at Warwick Valley High School continue to rake in the wins. Below is a roundup of recent tournaments, meets and games, as provided by the school district.

Boys swimming and diving

Warwick’s boys swimming and diving team finished the dual-meet season with a 117-66 win over Middletown on Jan. 30. Warwick senior Kyle Gluckstein won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.52 seconds, senior Kaden Nagel finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:07.47), and senior Lucas Langone was on the winning 200-medley relay team as the Wildcats celebrated Senior Day.

Junior Connor Holland was first in the 100-yard freestyle (49.29) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.49) for Warwick, now 9-1 for the season.

The Wildcats’ Drew Voloshin, Lucas Langone and Lucas Wensley were first, second and third in diving, respectively.

Wrestling

Warwick’s Griffin Petzold and Mackery Paulsen finished first in their weight classes to lead the Wildcats at the Mahopac Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 1. Petzold pinned Vicent DiLoreto of Smithtown East to win the 170-pound championship. Paulsen pinned Logan Karlsson of Brewster in the finals at 190.

Anastasios Tzezailidis placed second at 160 pounds, and Brady Judd was fourth at 124 pounds. The Wildcats finished fifth out of 19 teams with 142.5 points.

Girls basketball

The Wildcats remained perfect throughout the season with a 39-30 victory over Monroe-Woodbury on Jan. 30. Kaitlyn Larney scored nine points, Emily Romig eight, and Jelly Quadrino seven for Warwick (13-0). The Wildcats have held their opponents to 30 points or less 10 times this season.

Boys basketball

Warwick dropped a pair of close games to close out January. Washingtonville defeated Warwick 46-41 on Jan. 30. Cornwall edged the Wildcats 51-49 on Jan. 27.