WHS announces athletic award winners

Warwick High School Athletics Director Gregory Sirico recently issued this school year’s athletic awardees. The full list of awards and their respective winners for this season can be found below.
OCIAA County Scholar Athlete
Melina Garby
Conrad Wendell
State Champion - Pole Vault Indoor/Outdoor
Lily Beattie
Luke Beattie
OCIAA Sportsmanship Award
Section 9 Girls Wrestling 1st Champion
Victoria Alvarado
Rising Star
Dylan Sullivan
Ryan Sullivan
Taylor Secord
Kaitlyn Larney
Unified Basketball MVP
Brendan Shea
Volleyball Leadership Award
Hallie Hansen
Volleyball Will to Win
Adriana Nicosia
Volleyball Player of the Year
Erin Smith
Fall Cheerleading Most Spirited Award
Daniella Mastrantoni
Fall Cheerleading Rising Star
Abigail Willner
Wildcat Exemplary Award
Ava Sheils
Boys Soccer Will to Win
Charlie Bastone
Boys Soccer Coach’s Award
Jeremy Bender
Boys Soccer MVP
Simon Bastone
Girls Soccer Most Improved
Emily Bujosa
Girls Soccer Leadership Award
Katherine Finnerty
Girls Soccer Most Valuable Player
Angelika Quadrino
Boys Cross Country Most Improved
Robert Carroll
Boys Cross Country Coach’s Award
Collin Freet
Boys Cross Country MVP
Jake Cosco
Girls Cross Country Coach’s Award
Samantha Brady
Girls Cross Country MVP
Alyssa Dovico
Girls Swim Most Improved
Sydney Mcsweeney
Girls Swim Most Dedicated
Ciara Kelly
Girls Swim MVP
Maeve Wright
Girls Diving MVP
Sarah Hertner
Girls Tennis Most Improved
Grace Cornelius
Girls Tennis Coach’s Award
Clare Calandra
Girls Tennis MVP
Alexandra Krasinska
Football Outstanding Competitor
William Siebert
Football Outstanding Offensive Player
Latrell Willis
Football Outstanding Defensive Player
Jake Rooney
Football Most Outstanding
John Accardo
Winter Cheerleading Dedicated, Driven & Determined Award
Gabriella Dimarco
Winter Cheerleading Showmanship Award
Madison Pacelli
Winter Cheerleading Coach’s Award
Boys Basketball Mr. Basketball
Isaac Rios
Boys Basketball Vito Magdelinskas Coach’s Award
Boys Basketball MVP
Girls Basketball Most Improved
Emily Romig
Girls Basketball Fran Higgins Award
Siobhan Kelly
Girls Basketball MVP
Natalie Evans
Boys Swim Most Dedicated
Michael Kelly
Boys Swim Coach’s Award
Kyle Gluckstein
Boys Swim MVP
Connor Holland
Boys Diving MVP
Drew Voloshin
Boys Skiing Coach’s Award
Jack Rado
Boys Skiing Most Valuable Player
Logan Rivelli
Girls Skiing Coach’s Award
Zoe Swornik
Girls Skiing MVP
Boys Indoor Track & Field MVP
Boys Indoor Track & Field Coach’s Award
Elijah Fiol
Girls Indoor Track MVP
Girls Indoor Field MVP
Scott Brown Ironman Award
Michael Accardo
John Canty Coach’s Award
Wrestling Most Outstanding
Brady Judd
Boys Golf Coach’s Award
William Roome
Boys Golf MVP
Tyler Desotle
Girls Golf Coach’s Award
Alexa Milazzo
Girls Golf MVP
Gina Milazzo
George Large/Robert Kennedy Memorial Award for Outstanding Dedication to Track
Boys Outdoor Track MVP
Boys Outdoor Field MVP
Nico Carrillo
Karen Morgiewicz Award for Outstanding Dedication to Track
Girls Outdoor Track MVP
Hannah Cann
Girls Outdoor Field MVP
The Gerry Marshall Mr. Baseball Award
Garrison Sobo
Golden Spikes Award
Michael Molinelli
Baseball MVP
Hunter Stuart
Softball Most Dedicated
Eva Garofalo
Softball Will to Win
Softball Unsung Hero
Alyssa Sarlo
Boys Tennis Coach’s Award
Evan Grundfast
Boys Tennis MVP
Denis Mcateer
Boys Lacrosse Mr. Lacrosse
Francis Keneally
Boys Lacrosse Coach’s Award
Matthew Sansone
Boys Lacrosse MVP
Ms. Wildcat Lacrosse
Sierra Blanton
Girls Lacrosse Coach’s Award
Girls Lacrosse MVP
Lily Mahoney
Flag Football Heart & Soul
Brianna Brookins
Flag Football Tough As Nails
Charlotte Wendt
Flag Football Game Time
Lily Corcoran
Boys Crew Coach’s Award
Colin Foley
Boys Crew Most Improved
Nicholas Rivera
Boys Crew Most Valuable Rower
Killian Bauman
Girls Crew Coach’s Award
Violet Ross
Girls Crew Most Improved
Abigail Kane
Girls Crew Most Valuable Rower
Natalie Houston
Pat & Anthony Perrotta Scholarship
Sienna Thurber
Sebastian Trazino
Phillip Davidov
Dick Lombardi Memorial Golf Award
Gary Polakoff
Richard Gerrity Memorial Athletic Scholarship
Daniel Svoboda
Nicholas Papaceno Memorial Scholarship
Robert Bugasch Memorial Scholarship
Kevin Kless Scholarship
Anastasiya Kuchynska
LTC Jaimie E. Leonard Warwick Crew Member Scholarship
Anthony C. Quinn Memorial Scholarship
Tank Master Unsung Hero Award
Warwick Soccer Club Scholarship in memory of Robin Desrats
Warwick Soccer Club Scholarship in memory of Stephen G. Harrell
James Unger
Art Jessup Scholarship
Athletic Director’s Award
Kelly Nevins
Christina Ginley Most Dedicated Athlete
John W. Garcia Most Dedicated Athlete
Will To Win Athlete of the Year
Most Valuable Performer
Peg Hill Lattimer Award for Outstanding Athlete
C. Ashley Morgan Award for Outstanding Athlete