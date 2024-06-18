WHS announces athletic award winners

Warwick High School Athletics Director Gregory Sirico recently issued this school year’s athletic awardees. The full list of awards and their respective winners for this season can be found below.

OCIAA County Scholar Athlete

Melina Garby

Conrad Wendell

State Champion - Pole Vault Indoor/Outdoor

Lily Beattie

Luke Beattie

OCIAA Sportsmanship Award

Lily Beattie

Section 9 Girls Wrestling 1st Champion

Victoria Alvarado

Rising Star

Dylan Sullivan

Ryan Sullivan

Taylor Secord

Kaitlyn Larney

Unified Basketball MVP

Brendan Shea

Volleyball Leadership Award

Hallie Hansen

Volleyball Will to Win

Adriana Nicosia

Volleyball Player of the Year

Erin Smith

Fall Cheerleading Most Spirited Award

Daniella Mastrantoni

Fall Cheerleading Rising Star

Abigail Willner

Wildcat Exemplary Award

Ava Sheils

Boys Soccer Will to Win

Charlie Bastone

Boys Soccer Coach’s Award

Jeremy Bender

Boys Soccer MVP

Simon Bastone

Girls Soccer Most Improved

Emily Bujosa

Girls Soccer Leadership Award

Katherine Finnerty

Girls Soccer Most Valuable Player

Angelika Quadrino

Boys Cross Country Most Improved

Robert Carroll

Boys Cross Country Coach’s Award

Collin Freet

Boys Cross Country MVP

Jake Cosco

Girls Cross Country Coach’s Award

Samantha Brady

Girls Cross Country MVP

Alyssa Dovico

Girls Swim Most Improved

Sydney Mcsweeney

Girls Swim Most Dedicated

Ciara Kelly

Girls Swim MVP

Maeve Wright

Girls Diving MVP

Sarah Hertner

Girls Tennis Most Improved

Grace Cornelius

Girls Tennis Coach’s Award

Clare Calandra

Girls Tennis MVP

Alexandra Krasinska

Football Outstanding Competitor

William Siebert

Football Outstanding Offensive Player

Latrell Willis

Football Outstanding Defensive Player

Jake Rooney

Football Most Outstanding

John Accardo

Winter Cheerleading Dedicated, Driven & Determined Award

Gabriella Dimarco

Winter Cheerleading Showmanship Award

Madison Pacelli

Winter Cheerleading Coach’s Award

Taylor Secord

Boys Basketball Mr. Basketball

Isaac Rios

Boys Basketball Vito Magdelinskas Coach’s Award

William Siebert

Boys Basketball MVP

Latrell Willis

Girls Basketball Most Improved

Emily Romig

Girls Basketball Fran Higgins Award

Siobhan Kelly

Girls Basketball MVP

Natalie Evans

Boys Swim Most Dedicated

Michael Kelly

Boys Swim Coach’s Award

Kyle Gluckstein

Boys Swim MVP

Connor Holland

Boys Diving MVP

Drew Voloshin

Boys Skiing Coach’s Award

Jack Rado

Boys Skiing Most Valuable Player

Logan Rivelli

Girls Skiing Coach’s Award

Zoe Swornik

Girls Skiing MVP

Hallie Hansen

Boys Indoor Track & Field MVP

Luke Beattie

Boys Indoor Track & Field Coach’s Award

Elijah Fiol

Girls Indoor Track MVP

Erin Smith

Girls Indoor Field MVP

Lily Beattie

Scott Brown Ironman Award

Michael Accardo

John Canty Coach’s Award

John Accardo

Wrestling Most Outstanding

Brady Judd

Boys Golf Coach’s Award

William Roome

Boys Golf MVP

Tyler Desotle

Girls Golf Coach’s Award

Alexa Milazzo

Girls Golf MVP

Gina Milazzo

George Large/Robert Kennedy Memorial Award for Outstanding Dedication to Track

Luke Beattie

Boys Outdoor Track MVP

Luke Beattie

Boys Outdoor Field MVP

Nico Carrillo

Karen Morgiewicz Award for Outstanding Dedication to Track

Alyssa Dovico

Girls Outdoor Track MVP

Hannah Cann

Girls Outdoor Field MVP

Lily Beattie

The Gerry Marshall Mr. Baseball Award

Garrison Sobo

Golden Spikes Award

Michael Molinelli

Baseball MVP

Hunter Stuart

Softball Most Dedicated

Eva Garofalo

Softball Will to Win

Melina Garby

Softball Unsung Hero

Alyssa Sarlo

Boys Tennis Coach’s Award

Evan Grundfast

Boys Tennis MVP

Denis Mcateer

Boys Lacrosse Mr. Lacrosse

Francis Keneally

Boys Lacrosse Coach’s Award

Matthew Sansone

Boys Lacrosse MVP

John Accardo

Ms. Wildcat Lacrosse

Sierra Blanton

Girls Lacrosse Coach’s Award

Kaitlyn Larney

Girls Lacrosse MVP

Lily Mahoney

Flag Football Heart & Soul

Brianna Brookins

Flag Football Tough As Nails

Charlotte Wendt

Flag Football Game Time

Lily Corcoran

Boys Crew Coach’s Award

Colin Foley

Boys Crew Most Improved

Nicholas Rivera

Boys Crew Most Valuable Rower

Killian Bauman

Girls Crew Coach’s Award

Violet Ross

Girls Crew Most Improved

Abigail Kane

Girls Crew Most Valuable Rower

Natalie Houston

Pat & Anthony Perrotta Scholarship

Gina Milazzo

Sienna Thurber

Sebastian Trazino

Phillip Davidov

Dick Lombardi Memorial Golf Award

Gina Milazzo

Gary Polakoff

Richard Gerrity Memorial Athletic Scholarship

Daniel Svoboda

Nicholas Papaceno Memorial Scholarship

Lily Beattie

Robert Bugasch Memorial Scholarship

Samantha Brady

Kevin Kless Scholarship

Anastasiya Kuchynska

LTC Jaimie E. Leonard Warwick Crew Member Scholarship

Killian Bauman

Anthony C. Quinn Memorial Scholarship

Katherine Finnerty

Tank Master Unsung Hero Award

Jake Rooney

Warwick Soccer Club Scholarship in memory of Robin Desrats

Katherine Finnerty

Warwick Soccer Club Scholarship in memory of Stephen G. Harrell

James Unger

Art Jessup Scholarship

Samantha Brady

Elijah Fiol

Athletic Director’s Award

Kelly Nevins

William Siebert

Christina Ginley Most Dedicated Athlete

Erin Smith

John W. Garcia Most Dedicated Athlete

Michael Accardo

Will To Win Athlete of the Year

Katherine Finnerty

Melina Garby

James Unger

Most Valuable Performer

Sierra Blanton

Latrell Willis

Peg Hill Lattimer Award for Outstanding Athlete

Lily Beattie

C. Ashley Morgan Award for Outstanding Athlete

John Accardo