Warwick Wildcats sports roundup

The Warwick Valley Wildcats once again dominated the competition in several key sports, including boys’ and girls’ soccer, and girls’ swimming and tennis. Below is a highlight of key school sports shared by the school district.

Boys’ soccer

Joel Andoh scored twice to power Warwick over Minisink Valley 3-1 on Sept. 26. Symon Roldan also scored, and Dylan Gjertsen made seven saves.

Girls’ soccer

Warwick scored three goals in the second half to break a 2-2 tie and defeat Minisink Valley 5-2 on Sept. 27. Kaitlyn Larney scored two goals. Johannah Bradley, Ciara Currid, and Samara Beauregard each had one goal.

However, the Wildcats were shut out by Washingtonville 2-0 on Sept. 25. Previously, on Sept. 23, the Wildcats overpowered Kingston 5-1, led by Johannah Bradley’s three goals. Samara Beauregard scored twice for Warwick during that game.

Girls’ tennis

Undefeated Warwick recorded a 7-0 victory over Liberty and a 5-1 win over Washingtonville as the Wildcats ran their record to 7-0 for the season.

Boys’ cross country

The Warwick cross country Purple Wave played host to state-ranked powerhouses Monroe-Woodbury and Cornwall on the famed 3.09-mile course at Sanfordville Elementary School on Sept. 24. The boys took defeats to both M-W (18-45) and Cornwall (23-32), but again improved as a team for the fastest time on this course for a five-man average this season.

Top man Leo Shostal paced his teammates to a personal best of 16:13.4, while RJ Dovico, Collin Freet, AJ Kobrick and Liam Astbury rounded out the top five.

Girls’ cross country

The Warwick girls’ cross-country team took on the Cornwall Green Dragons and the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders for a non-divisional OCIAA league meet on Sept. 24. All of the teams highly anticipated the meet as the three squads will be in contention for the OCIAA Championship crown, which will be decided on Oct. 26 on the same Sanfordville Elementary School course.

Cornwall defeated both teams head-to-head, and the Wildcats lost to Monroe-Woodbury by a narrow margin of three points, 26-29. Many gutsy performances were turned in by the Wildcats. Senior runner Alexa Keys ran a personal best time of 20:28.9 over the 3.09-mile course. Junior Madison Olszewski had a breakthrough day and crossed the finish line in 19:58.1.

The Wildcats will get their chance to run against these teams later in the season.

Girls’ swimming

The Warwick girls swimming and diving team defeated Goshen 97-89 for their third straight victory. The team combined for eight PRs and one season-best time. The Wildcats had four first-place finishes, nine second-place finishes, and six third-place finishes against a young and strong Goshen team.

During the offseason multiple swimmers from both teams train and compete for the same club team. Like football, these athletes exchange “jerseys” in the form of swim caps.

Complete results are at: swimcloud.com/results/314363/.

Volleyball

Washingtonville beat Warwick 25-14, 25-12, and 25-19 on Sept. 27. Charlene Petreshock had 15 digs and four kills; Genevieve Boyle had three kills; and Peyton Komorsky had seven assists for the Wildcats.

Warwick fell to Valley Central 25-23, 25-12, and 25-18 on Sept. 25. Genevieve Boyle had 13 kills and 10 digs; Charlene Petreshock had 11 digs and four kills; and Peyton Kormorsky had 14 assists and two kills.

Newburgh Free Academy defeated Warwick 25-18, 25-11, and 23-25, 25-27 on Sept. 23. Genevieve Boyle had 16 kills and 12 digs; Charlene Petreshack had 20 digs and six kills; Alexa Hansen had four kills and two blocks; and Peyton Kormorsky had 20 assists.