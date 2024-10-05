Warwick Weightlifting Club shines at state championships

The Warwick Weightlifting Club made an impressive showing at the recent New York State Weightlifting Championships, with athletes of all ages competing and achieving remarkable results. Every member of the team, from youth lifters to masters, successfully totaled — meaning they made lifts that counted for official rankings.

Coaches Ryan Hansen and Allie Dispaltro expressed their pride in the team’s performance. “We’ve been pushing our athletes hard in training, and they truly delivered on the platform,” said Hansen. “It was epic to watch all their hard work pay off.” The coaches said each athlete exceeded expectations, showing tremendous dedication and skill throughout the competition.

Medalists

• Marie Kriner: Gold Medal

• Maira Reyes: Gold Medal

• Catherine Ridella: Silver Medal

• Allie Dispaltro: Silver Medal

• Landon Tarazona: Silver Medal

• Nick Justiniano: Silver Medal

• Sadie Cirbus: Bronze Medal

• Louis Greco: Bronze Medal

For more information about the Warwick Weightlifting Club, email Ryan@crossfitwarwick.com.