Warwick Weightlifting Club members win at youth championship

Two members of the Warwick Weightlifting Club recently achieved success at the USA Weightlifting 2024 National Youth Championships held in Pittsburg in June.

Ten-year-old Sadie Cirbus won the USA Weightlifting Championship for the Under 11, 55-kilogram division and 12-year-old Landon Tarazona won a bronze medal for the Under 13, 61-kilogram weightlifting class.

According to Coach Ryan Hansen, Cirbus has demonstrated extraordinary dedication and talent in weightlifting. “Competing in the 55-kilogram weight class, she showcased exceptional strength and technique, ultimately securing the national championship title.” Hansen noted that Cirbus’s success was facilitated by her rigorous training schedule, which includes at least three sessions per week at Warwick Weightlifting Club. He shared that beyond her achievements in weightlifting, she is also an aspiring actress and a dedicated student, balancing her time between academics and her artistic pursuits “with remarkable poise.”

Regarding Tarazona, Coach Hansen said he “competed fiercely in the Under 13, 61-kilogram weight class, earning a well-deserved bronze medal,” adding, “his performance at the national level is a testament to his hard work and perseverance.” Tarazona also trains at Warwick Weightlifting Club three times a week. In addition to weightlifting, Hansen shared that Tarazona is also an enthusiastic basketball player.

“Both Sadie and Landon embody the spirit of future Olympians with their dedication, passion, and outstanding achievements in weightlifting. Their successes at such young ages are indicative of the bright futures they have ahead of them in the sport,” said Hansen. “With a focus on discipline, hard work, and camaraderie, Warwick Weightlifting Club is proud to celebrate the successes of its members like Sadie and Landon.”

Warwick Weightlifting Club allows athletes of all ages a place develop their skills. The club’s youth training sessions are held Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information about Warwick Weightlifting Club and its programs, visit crossfitwarwick.com or call 845-986-7800.