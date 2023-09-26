Warwick varsity football wins third

Warwick defeated Monticello 27 - 14 in a key divisional match up on Saturday, September 23, at Monticello in challenging weather. The defense set the tone, keeping Monticello off the scoreboard while the offense built a 27 - 0 lead early in the third quarter. Jake Rooney (nine tackles), Junior Grant Havell (six tackles) and Johnny Accardo (six tackles) slowed a challenging Panther run game. Luca Siebert intercepted a pass and juniors Wyatt Vreeland, Grant Havell and Rashied Richardson each sacked the Panther quarterback.

The offensive line of juniors’ Michael Hennessy, Michael Miller, Matt Lupkovich, Grant Havell and senior captain Charlie Phipps dominated the line of scrimmage, leading the way for over 380 yards of offense. Quarterback Wils Siebert connected with senior receiver Latrell Willis for a score and rushed for two touchdowns. Willis also rushed for a touchdown. Zach Kantor and Elijah Fiol combined for 100 yards rushing.

Elliot Quicke was perfect on PATs.

The Wildcats will be home on Friday night, September 29, taking on Minisink. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

This article was provided by Warwick Valley Athletic Director and head Football Coach Gregory Sirico.