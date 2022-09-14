Warwick Varsity Football team defeats Beacon

Warwick Football traveled to Beacon for their second game of the season and came off the bus ready to play. Skyler Rodriguez returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and the Wildcats never looked back. Rodriguez also returned a punt of a touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter to establish a big lead en route to a 34 - 21 victory.

Joey Krasniewicz completed 8 of 14 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown to senior slot receiver Jonah Mederos. Ryan McLaughlin and Nate Constable both had deep receptions as the Wildcats passed for over 170 yards early in the game. Owen Hoyen led all rushers with 59 yards on 4 carries and a touchdown for the 2 - 0 Wildcats.

The defense played exceptionally behind linebackers Jake Rooney, Ryan Fleming, Declan McCurdy, Chase Fogg, Zack Kantor, Michael Accardo, John “Rusky” Ruszikiewicz, Grant Havell, Brando Fasullo, Wyatt Vreeland and Anthony Marcano Jr.

Story contributed by Greg Sirico