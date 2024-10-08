Warwick stands undefeated after beating FDR

On Friday, Oct. 4 Warwick varsity football defeated an up and coming FDR football team in Hyde Park to improve to 5-0. Team effort was the key to victory for the Wildcats in their 35-14 win. The divisional win was an important step as Warwick entered league play.

Warwick defense was paced by strong play in the secondary, led by senior Luca Siebert who intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble from his safety position. Junior defensive back Matt Abel continues to impress and is coming on as one of the division’s top defensive backs. Abel intercepted a pass and contributed three tackles. Senior defensive lineman Anthony Roe and Matt Lupkovich each had a sack for a defense that held FDR to two scores. Senior defensive back Colton Senius led the team with eight tackles. Wyatt Vreeland also had eight tackles and Luca Siebert had seven tackles. Grant Havell played another outstanding game on defense from his linebacker position.

Warwick scored 35 points early, led by quarterback Brody Frederick who completed 11 of 15 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 66 yards. Senior quarterback Domenico Berlingieri completed four of five for 49 yards and rushed for 25 yards. Ryan and Dylan Sullivan combined for 261 yards receiving. Dylan led all receivers with six catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan contributed six catches for 115 yards. Aaron Callender scored two touchdowns and Mohamad Najafipour carried the ball seven times for the Wildcats. Senior running back Sonny Miceli caught a touchdown on the goal line for Warwick.

Special teams continued to shine. Cole Haskew was a perfect five for five on extra points. Giacomo Abbate had 30 punt return yards and Kevin Ginley and Logan Conley continued to shine on kickoff with two solo tackles on a team that set the tone for the defense.