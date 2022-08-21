Warwick school sports for each season

Warwick Scholastic Athletics by Season

Warwick Valley Central School District students are making plans for the 2022- 23 Scholastic Athletic year, based on sports available for each season. Warwick competes as an “AA” school, which is the highest classification based on enrollment in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) with most of its teams.

Programs Offered by Season

Fall: football (varsity, JV, & modified); soccer boys and girls (varsity, JV & modified); cross country boys and girls (varsity, JV and modified); girls swimming and diving (varsity); girls volleyball (varsity, JV & modified); spirit cheer (varsity & JV); and girls tennis (varsity & JV) and Crew Club (Varsity).

Winter: basketball boys and girls (varsity, JV, & modified); indoor track boys and girls (varsity); wrestling (varsity, JV & modified); boys swimming and diving (varsity); competition cheer (varsity and jv); and skiing boys and girls.

Spring: baseball (varsity, JV & modified); softball (varsity, JV & modified); lacrosse boys and girls (varsity, JV & modified); outdoor track & field boys and girls (varsity, JV & modified); boys tennis (varsity & JV); crew boys and girls (varsity club); and golf boys and girls (varsity).

Important Dates this Fall

Important dates this fall include the first official day of Fall Middle School Sports on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Homecoming Weekend, announced as the weekend of Saturday September 24.

By Athletic Director Gregory Sirico