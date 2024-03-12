Warwick’s ULTAMANIA faculty basketball draws over 1,000 fans

Warwick’s 2024 ULTAMANIA drew over 1,000 fans to support their teachers in the annual faculty basketball game that featured the high school staff taking on the middle school and elementary teachers. The game came down to the last seconds as Warwick High School defeated the middle/elementary schools for the win...the outcome of the game (score) is currently under review, as many believe appropriate scoring techniques were not in play in the 63-62 thriller.
The night included many highlights and excitement, including a possible 4-point basket scored by the high school, which may have affected the outcome, but fun was had by all. The halftime dance was led by Coach Mcelroy and Coach Myers (Sanfordville Elementary) with over 500 people doing the Cotton Eye Joe, Cupid Shuffle and many other fan favorites that are a part of the elementary PE curriculum.
Many thanks to the people that make the event happen behind the scenes, including Lions Club member George McManus; Heidi Thonus; Rocco Manno (T-shirts and certificates); elementary school physical education teachers Patricia Gillen, Robert Maslanka, Gregory Sirico Jr. and Coach Myers for running the district’s foul shooting championships on campus that night (over 1,300 students participated at the building level).
Over $6,000 was collected to benefit the Lions Club charities and the Warwick Valley Teachers Association Scholarship Fund to benefit Warwick High School seniors. Thank you for your continued support of this event. Please mark your calendar as next year’s ULTAMANIA date has been selected as Friday, March 14, 2025.
Free throw shooters competition
Warwick’s 2024 Building and District Champion Free Throw Shooters competed in physical education class for the right to challenge for the district title. Congratulations to all that participated and to the Warwick Physical Education Department for putting the competition together. Go Wildcats!
Overall District Foul Shooting Champions
Middle school boys (grades 5 and 6)
1st Place: Ramon Garcia
2nd Place: Kyle Hermann
3rd Place: Thomas Joy
4th Place: Connor Hamersma
Middle school girls (grade 5 and 6)
1st Place: Ava Hagan
2nd Place: Ava Modica
3rd Place: Isabella Acevedo
Elementary school boys
1st Place: Jacob Watkins (Went 10/10 in Finals)
2nd Place: Jack Candia
3rd Place: Stone Whittaker
4th Place: Brady Voloshin
Elementary school girls
1st Place: Audrey DeBuck
2nd Place: Carson McDonals
3rd Place: Harper Finn
4th Place: Meghan Olszewski
Elementary Foul Shooting Building Champions
The following students won in their elementary building during physical education class (grades 3 and 4).
Grey Dwyer
Elijah Rodriguez
Jaxon Paltrowitz
Liam Marley
Camden Kump
Brody Schmehl
Jack Candia
Brandon Conboy
Leonidas Tzezailidis
Evan Ghonz
Antonio Graf
Robert Bossolina
Jacob Watkins
Eli Lustberg
Stone Whittaker
Julian Serpa
Brady Voloshin
Everly Loberg
Audrey DeBuck
Hunter Reyes
Meghan Olszewski
Mikaela Nunez
Taylor Praino
Emme Fanos
Emma Todd
Sadie Cirbus
Harper Finn
Middle School Building Foul Shooting Champions
The following students won their building-level free throw shooting competition during physical education class (grades 5 and 6).
Ava Hagan
Brynn Hasbrouck
Ava Modica
Lola Stern–Crespo
Grace Morgan
Isabella Acevedo
Kyle Hermann
Ramon Garcia
Connor Hamersma
Thomas Joy
Logan Ziegler
Emileo Nicosia