Warwick’s ULTAMANIA faculty basketball draws over 1,000 fans

Warwick’s 2024 ULTAMANIA drew over 1,000 fans to support their teachers in the annual faculty basketball game that featured the high school staff taking on the middle school and elementary teachers. The game came down to the last seconds as Warwick High School defeated the middle/elementary schools for the win...the outcome of the game (score) is currently under review, as many believe appropriate scoring techniques were not in play in the 63-62 thriller.

The night included many highlights and excitement, including a possible 4-point basket scored by the high school, which may have affected the outcome, but fun was had by all. The halftime dance was led by Coach Mcelroy and Coach Myers (Sanfordville Elementary) with over 500 people doing the Cotton Eye Joe, Cupid Shuffle and many other fan favorites that are a part of the elementary PE curriculum.

Many thanks to the people that make the event happen behind the scenes, including Lions Club member George McManus; Heidi Thonus; Rocco Manno (T-shirts and certificates); elementary school physical education teachers Patricia Gillen, Robert Maslanka, Gregory Sirico Jr. and Coach Myers for running the district’s foul shooting championships on campus that night (over 1,300 students participated at the building level).

Over $6,000 was collected to benefit the Lions Club charities and the Warwick Valley Teachers Association Scholarship Fund to benefit Warwick High School seniors. Thank you for your continued support of this event. Please mark your calendar as next year’s ULTAMANIA date has been selected as Friday, March 14, 2025.

Free throw shooters competition

Warwick’s 2024 Building and District Champion Free Throw Shooters competed in physical education class for the right to challenge for the district title. Congratulations to all that participated and to the Warwick Physical Education Department for putting the competition together. Go Wildcats!

Overall District Foul Shooting Champions

Middle school boys (grades 5 and 6)

1st Place: Ramon Garcia

2nd Place: Kyle Hermann

3rd Place: Thomas Joy

4th Place: Connor Hamersma

Middle school girls (grade 5 and 6)

1st Place: Ava Hagan

2nd Place: Ava Modica

3rd Place: Isabella Acevedo

Elementary school boys

1st Place: Jacob Watkins (Went 10/10 in Finals)

2nd Place: Jack Candia

3rd Place: Stone Whittaker

4th Place: Brady Voloshin

Elementary school girls

1st Place: Audrey DeBuck

2nd Place: Carson McDonals

3rd Place: Harper Finn

4th Place: Meghan Olszewski

Elementary Foul Shooting Building Champions

The following students won in their elementary building during physical education class (grades 3 and 4).

Grey Dwyer

Elijah Rodriguez

Jaxon Paltrowitz

Liam Marley

Camden Kump

Brody Schmehl

Jack Candia

Brandon Conboy

Leonidas Tzezailidis

Evan Ghonz

Antonio Graf

Robert Bossolina

Jacob Watkins

Eli Lustberg

Stone Whittaker

Julian Serpa

Brady Voloshin

Everly Loberg

Audrey DeBuck

Hunter Reyes

Meghan Olszewski

Mikaela Nunez

Taylor Praino

Emme Fanos

Emma Todd

Sadie Cirbus

Harper Finn

Middle School Building Foul Shooting Champions

The following students won their building-level free throw shooting competition during physical education class (grades 5 and 6).

Ava Hagan

Brynn Hasbrouck

Ava Modica

Lola Stern–Crespo

Grace Morgan

Isabella Acevedo

Kyle Hermann

Ramon Garcia

Connor Hamersma

Thomas Joy

Logan Ziegler

Emileo Nicosia