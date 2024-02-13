Warwick’s swim team rakes in the wins

Warwick High School’s swim team recently shared the stellar performance of sophomore swimmer Connor Holland, who won the 100-yard backstroke at the Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association Division II championship meet on February 2. According to the district, Holland won the race in 53.15 seconds, which broke his own school record. He also placed second in the 200 individual medley with a personal best time of 1:59.34.

Holland, Kaden Nagel, Logan Armistead and Michael Kelly placed third in the 400 freestyle relay, and seventh grader Drew Voloshin finished fourth in diving with an 11-dive score of 470.10, pleacing five Warwick divers in the top 10 of the event, including Lucas Wensley (6th), Danyal Hafeez (7th), Macklin Tomlinson (8th), and Rory Wright (10th).