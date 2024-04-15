Warwick grad plays hockey for the pros

Ryan Lieth, a 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, has signed on to play hockey with the Fayetteville Marksmen, a professional minor league ice hockey team based in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The 2023-24 season is Lieth’s second season playing for the Marksmen as a defenseman. According to the team, he played 12 games with the Marksmen during the 2023-23 regular season, plus all three playoff games.

Lieth, 25, the son of Douglas Lieth and Claire Reineman, reportedly started playing hockey at the age of eight. After high school, he played for the New York Apple Core, a junior ice hockey team from Brewster, NY, before going on to play for SUNY Potsdam where he earned 16 points over 23 games in his final collegiate season.

Upon re-signing with the Marksman last fall, head coach Ryan Cruthers said of Lieth, “Ryan is a big reliable defenseman that put up good numbers in his senior season at the NCAA level in a tough SUNY conference... He was able to gain experience here in Fayetteville at the end of last year which should help in his first full pro season. We expect him to be able to play big minutes and all situations this year.”

Lieth, who stands at 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 185 pounds, has already scored two goals and seven assists for the Marksmen this season. For more information, visit marksmenhockey.com.