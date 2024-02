On February 8, the Warwick High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Goshen by a devastating 55-5. The win brings Warwick’s record to 12-5 for the season, and 9-0, or first, in league play. Goshen’s record now stands at 1-13 for the season, and 0-9 in the league.

Warwick celebrated its seniors with a ceremony before the game. The team also gathered at midcourt to sing the national anthem for the crowd.