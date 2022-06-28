Warwick girls make comeback to win softball championship

The Warwick 12U All-Stars captured the district 19 flag Monday night with a storybook finish. Camryn Moore’s game-winning, two-run single sealed the deal for the ladies of Warwick and earned them the 2022 championship.

After a crushing defeat against Pine Bush on Sunday, the girls were given the task of having to come back and beat the defending champs to win it all. After a shaky start, Warwick found themselves trailing 7-2 after the second inning. The girls collected themselves and “righted the ship” the rest of the way.

Team MVP, Amanda Larson pitched her heart out and silenced Pine Bush’s potent line-up the rest of the way. She was aided by a stellar defense, including several big plays by Julia Roome and Abby Walsh, on the right side of the diamond. Erin Persico was an absolute wall behind home plate and formed a special connection with Larsen.

Warwick cut the lead to 7-6 with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Roome, Larsen, Moore and Persico found their way across the plate during the rally. Emily Gulick made a great play in right field to start the 6th inning. She wasn’t done. With a runner on third and two outs, Gullick fought the bright, setting sun and made a great, running grab to end the inning and give Warwick a fighting chance entering the bottom of the 6th.

Hayes Pizanie worked a full-count walk to get things started. Julie Roome then dropped in a base hit that sent Pizanie to third, and then found her way to second base with some heads-up base running. With one out, Camryn Moore promptly lashed the first pitch she saw through the infield, into left centerfield. Pizanie crossed home plate for the tying run, followed by a sliding Julia Roome to seal the deal.

These girls never gave up. They believed in themselves and they believed in each other. They grew as a team and won as a team. Each of the 13 All Stars played a role in winning the district 19 championship. Coach Danny Walsh said it best. “We set out to help these girls get prepared for the tournament and teach them a thing or two about softball. In the end, they taught us how to be 12 years old again.” Congratulations ladies, these memories will last a lifetime.