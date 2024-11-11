Warwick girls’ cross-country team finishes strong at section championships

The Warwick High School girls’ varsity cross country team competed at the Section 9 Class A Championships on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The girls marked their calendar for this date for a long time. They knew they had a legitimate shot at qualifying for the State Championships in Queensbury, NY.

The harriers ran their best race of the year. Senior Captain Alyssa Dovico placed third overall in a time of 19:33.7 over the 3-mile course. Not too far behind was junior Madison Olszewski, who placed eighth in a time of 19:57.7, and narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet by one spot. Trixie Wendell (12th), and Julia Schlesinger (13th) ran solid performances as well. Sophomore Juliette Cloutier ran the race of her life, and finished in a personal best time of 21:58.9.

The girls lost to perennial powerhouse Monroe-Woodbury High School by a score of 52-53. Alyssa Doviso will represent the Lady Wildcats at the state championships and the team has a shot at qualifying for the Federation/NXN Championships, which will be held at Bowdoin Park, on November 23.