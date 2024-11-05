Warwick football suffers first loss of the season

Warwick High School’s varsity football team suffered its first loss of the season on Minisink’s John Bell Field in the final regular season football game. The Wildcats could not rebound from a 14-7 halftime deficit, as the Warriors scored the final 20 points of the contest. The Wildcats end their regular season 8-1 tied with Minisink, but lose home field for the semifinals playoff game due to the head-to-head tie-breaking system.

Warwick senior quarterback Brody Frederick completed 11 passes, including a 25-yard scoring strike to Ryan Sullivan in the first quarter of his record-breaking season, but the Wildcats could not get in rhythm. The defense was led by senior linebacker Grant Havell (12 total tackles), senior defensive end Wyatt Vreeland (seven tackles), and senior safety Luca Siebert (seven total tackles).

Warwick senior punter and quarterback Domenico Berlengieri had three outstanding punts, forcing a challenging field position for the Warriors. Defensive back Aidan Corbalis recovered a fumble forced by sophomore linebacker Jackson Miceli.

Warwick will take on Cornwall in the Section IX Class A Section IX semifinal on Friday, November 8 at Cornwall Middle School. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.