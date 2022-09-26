Warwick football shuts out Wallkill

Warwick played four quarters of solid football in all three facets of the game to defeat Wallkill 34 - 0 in front of a Homecoming crowd of 4,200 on C. A. Morgan Field in Warwick, New York. Warwick’s defense shut down an offense that scored 49 points against Monticello in week 2. Johnny Accardo led a group of defensive backs with an interception, 8 tackles, 2 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

Skyler Rodriguez, Declan McCurdy, Jonah Mederos, Zach Kantor, Ryan Fleming, Michael Accardo, Nicky Sirico, Connor Brogan and many others locked down Wallkill’s vaunted passing attack. Jake Rooney, Alex Negersmith, Vin Liggio, Jaden Velez, Aaron Greaves and Charlie Phipps pressured the quarterback from Wallkill into three turnovers.

Warwick’s offense was led by quarterback Joey Krasniewicz, who threw 3 touchdowns to Rodriguez, Nate Constable and Latrell Willis. Sophomore quarterback Brody Frederick threw a touchdown late in the game to Willis. Senior Ryan McLaughlin led all receivers with 4 receptions for 131 yards and made two catches.

A veteran group of lineman provided protection , including DJ Madura, Christian Felix, Tim Wilbur, Jacob Gibel, and Michael Hennessey gave Joey “Kraz” plenty of time to throw the ball downfield for 257 yards. Owen Hoyen returned this week to spark the run game with a rushing touchdown.

Special Teams Drew Borner averaged over 40 yards per punt and kicked 3 touchdowns. Warwick will take on the Newburgh Goldbacks next week at Newburgh in a non - league game.

Picture by Al Konikowski: Number 33 Johnny Accardo intercepts a ball in the endzone to end the first half in Warwick’s Homecoming Win.

Story contributed by Warwick Football Coach Gregory Sirico