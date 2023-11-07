x
Warwick football falls to Cornwall

Warwick. Wildcats finish out as Class A semifinalists

Warwick /
| 07 Nov 2023 | 11:25
    Warwick’s Nick Sirico (#6), Grant Havell (#56) and Wyatt Vreeland (#41) converge on Cornwall’s running back in the Section IX Class A Semifinal. Cornwall defeated the Wildcats and will move on to the championship this weekend.
    Warwick’s Jake Rooney (#44) contributed 21 solo tackles in loss to Cornwall in the Section IX Semifinal. Rooney’s 21 solo tackles are second all time in a single game to Mike Marcolini’s 22 tackles in 1983.
Warwick finished out the 2023 football season as Section IX Class A semifinalists defeating Washingtonville to advance to the semi’s and eventually falling to Cornwall at Beacon High School on Friday, November 3.

Warwick was led defensively by senior captain Jake Rooney who led the team with 21 solo tackles and 10 assists (second all-time in solo tackles in a game behind Mike Marcolini in 1983). Senior captain Johnny Accardo (eight tackles and three assists) intercepted the Cornwall quarterback twice and returned one for a 90-yard touchdown. Nick Sirico (six tackles, three assists), Grant Havell (seven tackles and three assists) and Michael Miller (six tackles and four assists) had big days for the Wildcat defense.