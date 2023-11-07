Warwick football falls to Cornwall

Warwick finished out the 2023 football season as Section IX Class A semifinalists defeating Washingtonville to advance to the semi’s and eventually falling to Cornwall at Beacon High School on Friday, November 3.

Warwick was led defensively by senior captain Jake Rooney who led the team with 21 solo tackles and 10 assists (second all-time in solo tackles in a game behind Mike Marcolini in 1983). Senior captain Johnny Accardo (eight tackles and three assists) intercepted the Cornwall quarterback twice and returned one for a 90-yard touchdown. Nick Sirico (six tackles, three assists), Grant Havell (seven tackles and three assists) and Michael Miller (six tackles and four assists) had big days for the Wildcat defense.