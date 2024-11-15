Warwick football falls to Cornwall

Warwick High School’s varsity football team was not able overcome a slow start in the third quarter as the Wildcats were defeated by Cornwall in the Section IX Class A football semifinal at Cornwall.

The Wildcats trailed 14-7 at the half. A 41-yard touchdown strike put the Wildcats on the scoreboard and Luca Siebert’s 10th interception of the season stopped a Cornwall drive at the goal line in the second quarter.

Quarterback Brody Frederick finished the day completing 11 of 21 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Special teams shined, including a blocked punt by senior Mack Paulsen and an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Ryan Sullivan. Domenico Berlingieri punted five times, including three punts inside the 20-yard line and long of 47 yards.

Senior linebacker Grant Havell contributed 14 tackles (10 solo and four assists) from his linebacker position. Colton Senius recorded double digit tackles as well. Aidan Corbalis knocked down three passes and recorded seven tackles; he was selected as the Max Preps defensive player of the game for Warwick.