Warwick football defeats Washingtonville

Total team effort made all the difference in Warwick’s 19-16 win over the Washingtonville Wizards. Warwick now advances to the Section IX Semifinal in Class A football.

Senior Captain Johnny Accardo carried the ball 22 times for 90 yards and three touchdowns behind the outstanding offensive line play of Michael Hennessy, Grant Havell, Michael Lomauro, Matt Lupkovich and Charlie Phipps. Latrell Willis had four receptions from quarterback Wils Siebert.

Siebert connected with junior Dylan Sullivan for a key 50-yard catch and run that set up the Wildcats’ final score late in the game.

Warwick senior Captain Jake Rooney led the defense with 19 total tackles, including 14 solo tackles and five assists. Nicky Sirico had two pass breakups and Johnny Accardo sealed the win with an interception with 30 seconds left in the game on the 15-yard line. Warwick’s Anthony Marcano, Michael Miller, Charlie Phipps, Latrell Willis, Wyatt Vreeland, Michael Hennessy, Rashied Richardson and Asa Garner were outstanding on the defensive line, holding up against the vaunted Washingtonville Wishbone Offense.

Warwick is currently 6 and 3, and advances to the Section IX Class A Semifinal Friday night, November 3, at Cornwall. Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m.