Warwick football defeats Washingtonville

Warwick quarterback Brody Frederick completed 20 of 25 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns in Warwick’s 43-27 divisional win over Washingtonville. Ryan Sullivan led all receivers with eight catches for 165 yards with two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Dylan Sullivan caught seven balls for 154 yards, averaging 22 yards per reception. Anthony Mazza, Dan Devine, and Wyatt Vreeland combined for five receptions and 60 yards. Junior Running Back Giacom Abbate rushed for 137 yards, including two touchdowns, and Mohammad Najafipour carried the ball for four times, averaging four yards per carry.

The offensive line led the way with tremendous run and pass blocking, helping the Wildcats accumulate over 564 offensive yards, compiling 43 points over a well-coached Washingtonville defense. Offensive lineman and captains Michael Hennessy, Grant Havell, and Michael Miller battled through nagging soreness through 10 weeks of football to perform at the highest level.

The defense was led by player of the game Luca Siebert, who intercepted three passes from his safety position. Grant Havell, Wyatt Vreeland, and Colton Senius combined for 22 tackles on defense. Tommy Ronan, Jaeden Walker, Wyatt Vreeland, and Colton Senius sacked Washingtonville’s quarterback. Sophomore linebacker Jackson Miceli contributed six tackles from his linebacker position, and senior special teams sensation Kevin Ginley had five tackles as the nickel back.

Washingtonville showed a lot of spirit, converting five fourth downs, completing a fake punt for a first down and scoring a touchdown on a reverse pass. Special teams became an important phase of the game and kicker Cole Haskew converted three of four extra points; punter Domenico Berlingieri was very effective.

Warwick travels to Minisink Friday night, Nov. 1, for a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff divisional contest. Warwick has qualified for the Class A football playoffs along with Cornwall, Our Lady of Lourdes, and Minisink.