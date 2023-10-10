Warwick football defeats Wallkill

Warwick Valley High School football rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit to defeat Wallkill for a 2023 Homecoming win. Great defense ended the half, including a goal line tackle at the one-foot line by seniors Jake Rooney and Nicky Sirico, who kept the Wildcats in striking distance as the first half came to a close. Special Teams were outstanding as junior Wyatt Vreeland blocked a punt recovered by senior Connor Brogan.

Warwick came out of the half and scored a touchdown on a drive with a key completion to senior Latrell Willis, who carried the ball across the goal line and then added the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 14-8. Quarterback Wils Siebert connected with junior Dylan Sullivan for a 40-yard touchdown strike and then kicked through the point after attempting to put the Wildcats up 15-14. Wallkill jumped ahead late in the fourth quarter 21-15, but another Siebert-to-Willis pass and then conversion put the Wildcats ahead 22-21. Senior Captain Johnny Accardo ended the game with a fourth down interception at midfield.

Rooney led all defenders with 10 solo tackles and five assists, followed by Grant Havell with 14 total tackles and Nicky Sirico who had four tackles and three assists. Siebert threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Willis led all receivers with 100 yards on eight catches. Anthony Mazza had three receptions for 47 yards. Dylan and Ryan Sullivan combined for 120 all-purpose yards.

Warwick improves to 4-2 and will be back home on October 20, taking on Class A section defending champion Our Lady of Lourdes in Class A play. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.