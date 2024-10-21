Warwick football defeats Wallkill 34-15

Warwick High School’s varsity football team rallied back from a 15-13 halftime deficit to defeat the talented Wallkill Panthers 34-15 on October 18. Senior quarterback Brody Frederick completed 14 of 22 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Sullivan led a talented receiver group with seven catches for 109 yards and brother Dylan Sullivan caught six passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Mazza caught a 35-yard touchdown pass on the first drive to put the Wildcats ahead in the first quarter.

Wallkill game-planned to slow the Wildcat passing attack and the offensive line, and a stable of running backs answered the call, rushing for 210 yards on 41 carries. Junior running backs Aaron Callender and Giacomo Abbate combined for 184 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown. Senior Mohammad Najafipour carried the ball five times for the Wildcats. Quarterback Brody Frederick rushed for a one-yard touchdown and place kicker Cole Haskew was a perfect four for four on extra points. Outstanding blocking and pass protection came from a veteran group of offensive linemen led by tackles Michael Hennessy, Michael Miller, Matt Lupkovich, Grant Havell, Asa Garner, Brayden Harrison, and Wyatt Vreeland.

Senior Luca Siebert contributed 11 total tackles in the win to hold the Panthers out of the endzone in the second half. Sophomore Jackson Miceli contributed eight total tackles in his first varsity contest. Senior captains Grant Havell had six tackles and Wyatt Vreeland had five tackles, disrupting the Wallkill offense all day. Vreeland played through the pain on a sprained ankle in the win. Defensive lineman Anthony Roe and Tommy Ronan both had QB pressures while Matt Lupkovich, Wyatt Vreeland and Grant Havell combined for five sacks of Wallkill’s quarterback.