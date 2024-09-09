Warwick football defeats Wagner in season opener

Warwick High School’s varsity football team opened their season with a win over Staten Island’s Wagner High School of the New York City PSAL. The Wildcats opened a 27-0 lead before allowing a late touchdown on the turf Saturday, September 7 in New York City for a 27-8 win. A total team effort and contributions from all 55 varsity players was the key to victory.

The offense was paced by quarterback Brody Frederick completing five of seven passes for 122 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown pass to returning all-league senior wide receiver Dylan Sullivan. Ryan Sullivan caught two passes for 52 yards to set up the first rushing touchdown by junior running back Aaron Callender. The offensive line played a big role in the win, led by seniors Michael Miller, Matt Lupkovich, Michael Hennessy, and Grant Havell. Sophomore Brayden Harrison has taken on a big role as center and senior TE Wyatt Vreeland is one of the league’s top returners.

Warwick’s defense was paced by Grant Havell’s six tackles, four assists and one sack; outside linebacker Colton Senius’ seven tackles and two assists; and defensive back Logan Conley’s six tackles and three pass break ups. Luca Siebert intercepted a ball from his safety position and returned it 30 yards. Defensive lineman Anthony Roe, Tom Ronan, Rahied Richardson III, and Michael Miller were key to solid defensive line play.

Transfer junior Giacomo Abbate returned the opening second half kick — off 84 yards to build a 20-0 lead and place-kicker Cole Haskew was 3-4 on extra points.

Warwick varsity football will take on Class AA defending Section IX Champion Middletown in a non-league home game Friday, September 13 at C. A. Morgan Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on the annual youth football and cheer night, which will feature a youth football and cheer exhibition at halftime. Go Wildcats!