Warwick Football defeats Valley Central--Wildcats are playoff bound

Warwick overcame early mistakes to defeat Valley Central 33 – 20 in the final regular season varsity football game. Quarterback Joey Krasniewicz completed 17 pf 23 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns (TDs). Aaron Greaves rushed for 2 TDs on 13 carries behind an offensive line that paved the way for over 400 yards of offense. Senior Ryan McLaughlin led all receivers with 10 catches for 170 yards and 2 TD’s while Skyler Rodriguez caught 5 passes for 73 yards and a TD.

The defense was led by underclassman linebackers Grant Havell and Jake Rooney, who combined for 25 tackles. Ryan Fleming and Captain Alex Negersmith each contributed a sack for the defense. Ryan McCurdy, Anthony Marcano and Negersmith each contributed 10 tackles. Jonah Mederos, Nicky Sirico and McCurdy picked off the VC quarterback who was under constant duress.

Warwick will take on Minisink Valley on Friday, October 28, on John Bell Field in Minisink.